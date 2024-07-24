5 North Oil Company employees arrested over oil meter tampering allegations

Shafaq News/ A source from the North Oil Company revealed, on Wednesday, that a security operation resulted in the arrest of five employees accused of tampering with crude oil meters, a scandal that may extend to other sites.

The arrests, carried out by a force from Baghdad in collaboration with National Security in Kirkuk, targeted employees allegedly manipulating meters between the North Oil Company and KAR Company.

The detained employees, who hold supervisory positions, are under investigation for corruption and manipulation that could amount to millions of dollars, with potential involvement of high-ranking officials.

The source indicated that the investigation might expand to other locations and governorates suspected of oil smuggling activities, likening the operation's significance to the infamous "theft of the century" involving tax deposit misappropriations from Al-Rafidain Bank.