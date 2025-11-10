Iraq’s Shalamcheh crossing bust: 8Kg crystal meth seized

Shafaq News – Basra

On Monday, Iraq’s Border Ports Authority foiled an attempt to smuggle crystal meth through the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran.

According to a statement, the Shalamcheh Directorate intercepted an Iraqi traveler carrying 8.4 kilograms of crystal meth, along with various pills and a set of injection ampoules, all hidden in a suitcase.

Located in southeastern Iraq’s Basra province, the Shalamcheh border crossing is a key international transit point linking Iraq with Iran, supporting commercial trade, religious pilgrimage, and passenger travel between the two countries.

The crossing remains a priority for security operations, with Iraqi authorities keeping strict surveillance to prevent smuggling, drug trafficking, and other illicit activities.

