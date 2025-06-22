Iraq issues death and life sentences for drug trafficking

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a court in Najaf, southern Iraq, handed down death and life sentences to four individuals convicted of drug trafficking.

In a statement, the judiciary confirmed that one defendant was sentenced to death after being found with 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine. The other three received life imprisonment following the seizure of 245 grams of narcotics destined for sale.

This ruling comes as Iraq intensifies its efforts to combat drug trafficking. According to the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, more than 3,000 suspects were arrested and over two tons of illicit drugs confiscated during the first quarter of 2025.