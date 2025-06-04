INSS seizes over 30,000 narcotic pills in Al-Anbar raids

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) arrested multiple suspects and seized more than 30,000 narcotic pills in two separate operations in the western province of Al-Anbar.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the agency said in the first operation, a joint security team apprehended “one of the country’s most wanted drug traffickers in Ramadi.”

The suspect was caught in possession of over 3,000 Captagon pills and a quantity of crystal meth.

The second operation, according to the statement, targeted a pharmaceutical warehouse engaged in “unauthorized” activities. Authorities seized over 30,000 smuggled psychotropic pills and 2,500 unauthorized Tramal injections.

All detainees and confiscated items were referred to the relevant judicial authorities for legal action.

The General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances announced earlier that in the first quarter of 2025, the security forces arrested more than 3,000 suspects and seized over two tons of illicit substances.