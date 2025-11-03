Baghdad court mandates death for two drug traffickers

Shafaq News – Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced two drug traffickers to death after finding them guilty of possessing large quantities of narcotics, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Monday.

According to the council, the Al-Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad convicted the two men of attempting to traffic 102 kilograms of Captagon and 96 kilograms of hashish.

By the end of 2024, the Iraqi Interior Ministry had dismantled 600 domestic and international drug trafficking networks, referring their members to the judiciary for prosecution. In 2023, more than 7,000 individuals were convicted of drug-related offenses, receiving penalties ranging from imprisonment to the death sentence.

