Ex-Iraqi official sentenced to death over deadly office clash

Shafaq News – Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced the former director of Baghdad’s Agriculture Department to death for his role in armed clashes that killed a security officer and a civilian, leaving others wounded, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Tuesday.

According to the Council’s statement, the Central Criminal Court in Baghdad issued the ruling after finding the defendant guilty of entering the capital's Agriculture Directorate with two groups from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and confronting security forces following his removal from office and the appointment of a successor.

The confrontation which occurred on July 27 also led to the arrest of 14 PMF members, who were referred to the judiciary for ongoing investigations.

The incident triggered a swift response from the PMF Commission, which pledged full cooperation with authorities. The commission reiterated that the PMF operates under the command of the Iraqi state, warning that any individual or group acting outside established procedures would face consequences.

