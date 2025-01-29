Iraq busts international drug network, Court sentences nine to death

Shafaq News/ Iraqi counter-terrorism intelligence in Basra has dismantled an international drug trafficking network and arrested three suspects, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the agency, a foreign national was attempting to smuggle crystal meth into Iraq from “a neighboring country” by concealing plastic-wrapped packages inside his body.

“Security forces set up an ambush and arrested him upon his entry into Basra.”

The suspect later confessed to planning to sell the drugs inside Iraq. Based on his statements, authorities launched a follow-up operation, arresting two additional suspects linked to the network.

Meanwhile, under Article 27 of the 2017 Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced that the Criminal Court had sentenced nine convicted drug traffickers to death

The court found them guilty of possessing 186 kilograms of various narcotics with intent to distribute.

On Wednesday, death sentences against three traffickers individuals were issued.

Iraq has grappled with a worsening drug problem in recent years, attributed to a mix of geographic, social, and political factors. Its location, bordering countries with drug production and trafficking networks, has positioned it as a critical transit point for narcotics smuggling.

Drugs such as methamphetamines, heroin, and cannabis are frequently transported through Iraq, targeting both local consumption and international markets.

The country’s fight against drug trafficking has made significant progress despite mounting challenges, with numerous local and international drug networks dismantled in 2023, 2024, and 2025, a senior official told our agency.

In 2023, over 7,000 individuals were sentenced for drug-related crimes, with penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty. In 2024, 14,438 individuals were arrested on charges related to drug trafficking, promotion, and personal use, with 8,930 convicted by the judiciary.