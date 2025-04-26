Yemen’s Houthis target Israel’s Nevatim Air Base

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel’s Nevatim Air Base in the Negev region, the group announced on Saturday

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, said the missile, identified as a Palestine 2, reached its target and was not intercepted.

“Defensive and supportive operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” he added.

This is a breaking story…