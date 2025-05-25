Port damage in Yemen nears $1.4B amid US-Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ US and Israeli airstrikes caused nearly $1.4 billion in damages to ports in Hodeidah province in Yemen, the Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation announced on Sunday.

The figure was disclosed during a press conference held at Hodeidah Port and attended by Houthi-affiliated ministers, and a UN delegation led by Maria Rosaria Bruno, head of OCHA’s Yemen office.

According to the Corporation’s statement, the strikes targeted civilian port infrastructure, including berths 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, and 8.

“Direct damages were estimated at $531 million, while indirect losses—due to service disruptions and supply flow interruptions—amounted to $856 million.”

The Red Sea Ports Corporation reiterated that it has submitted technical reports documenting the airstrikes to dozens of international organizations and warned of consequences for food security, health, and the economy.

The Corporation urged the international community to break its silence and provide immediate support for reconstruction efforts.

The Houthi government Minister of Transport and Public Works Mohammed Qahim praised the Corporation’s efforts to resume port services under challenging conditions and accused the US and Israel of using civilian infrastructure as leverage to pressure Yemen’s position on Gaza.

UN representative Bruno acknowledged the scale of the damage and hailed the vital role Hodeidah Port plays in humanitarian operations.

On May 6, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis, brokered by Oman. However, the Houthis clarified that the deal does not include Israel.

The announcement followed months of US and Israeli aerial and naval strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in response to the group’s missile and drone attacks on American and Israeli targets in solidarity with Gaza.

The Houthis have repeatedly stated that their operations will continue as long as Israel carries out its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.