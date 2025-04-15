US airstrikes wave targets Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US airstrikes targeted multiple areas in Yemen, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported.

More than 15 airstrikes struck Kamaran Island, located off Yemen’s western coast in the Red Sea, along with raids on Al-Zahir district in Al-Bayda, and in Al-Abdiyah district of Marib and areas near Al-Hazm in Al-Jawf province, the report announced.

No independent verification of casualties or damage has been confirmed.

Earlier, Houthi officials reported seven deaths and 29 injuries from US airstrikes on Sanaa’s Bani Matar district.

The raids followed the Houthis’ March 12 ban on Israeli-linked vessels in regional waters, which they said was in response to Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza. The US resumed air operations on March 15 to deter further Houthi attack.