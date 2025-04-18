US airstrikes rock Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US forces renewed airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa and surrounding areas, according to Yemeni media outlets.

US warplanes targeted the Al-Hafa area in the Al-Sabain district of Sanaa city, while six additional strikes hit Bani Hushaish district in the capital’s outskirts.

The airstrikes targeted suspected Houthi camps using high-explosive ordnance, Arabic media outlets reported, adding that the strikes triggered powerful explosions that were heard across large parts of the capital.

Separately, Ansarallah (Houthis) reportedly engaged US warships in the Red Sea for the second time today, though no official statement has been issued by the group, according to media reports.

The latest attacks came less than 24 hours after a major airstrike campaign on Ras Isa port, where US forces launched 14 raids on oil and gas facilities, resulting in at least 200 casualties.