US-UK airstrikes resume on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) announced, on Monday, that US-UK airstrikes resumed targeting areas under their control.

Al-Masirah TV, affiliated with Ansarallah, reported that a "US-UK airstrike targeted the Baha'is area in the Midi district, northwest of Hajjah in Yemen."

The group did not reveal the target of the airstrike or the extent of the damage.

This attack follows an airstrike by US-UK fighter jets on the Yemeni group in the Al-Tuhayta district, south of the coastal city of Al-Hudaydah, near the Red Sea.

On Tuesday, Ansarallah announced that it had targeted American ships and destroyers in the Gulf of Djibouti and the Gulf of Aden.

Notably, the Houthis have intensified their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, claiming these actions are “in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza,” where Israeli airstrikes have killed about 45,000 Palestinians.

Since the onset of these maritime attacks, over 100 incidents have led to the deaths of four sailors, the sinking of two vessels, and the ongoing detention of a crew and their ship by the Houthis.

As a result, some shipping companies have begun rerouting around South Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a critical passageway through which 12% of global trade flows. In response, the US leads an international maritime coalition to "safeguard navigation in this strategically vital region."