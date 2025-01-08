US targets Houthi weapon facilities with “precision” strikes

Shafaq News/ US forces conducted multiple airstrikes on storage facilities belonging to Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday.

CENTCOM stated that its forces “conducted multiple precision strikes against two Iranian-backed Houthi underground Advanced Conventional Weapon (ACW) storage facilities within Houthi-controlled territories of Yemen, Jan. 8.”

The Houthis allegedly used these facilities to “conduct attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”

Meanwhile, Al-Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthis, indicated that US and UK aircraft carried out five airstrikes in Harf Sufyan district, Amran Province, within Sanaa. Additionally, two airstrikes reportedly targeted the Jarban area in Sanhan district, south of the capital.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have not yet commented on the strikes.