Yemen’s Houthis target Israeli sites with drone attacks

On Friday, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) announced three drone strikes on Israeli sites in Lod, Beersheba, and Ashkelon.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree revealed that the UAV force carried out “three qualitative operations” using drones, with the first struck the Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) in Tel Aviv and the others hit undisclosed “vital targets” in Beersheba and Ashkelon. He affirmed the operations “successfully achieved their goals.”

Saree also renewed a warning to companies operating with Israeli ports, stating that their ships “will be targeted regardless of destination,” urging an immediate halt to all dealings to ensure crew safety.

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed that two drones—believed to have been launched from Yemen—were intercepted without raid sirens activation.

חיל האוויר יירט לפני זמן קצר כלי טיס בלתי מאויש ששוגר מכיוון מזרח.לא הופעלו התרעות על פי מדיניות — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 7, 2025

Since the resumption of Israel’s ground operations in Gaza on March 18, the Houthis have intensified cross-border attacks, launching dozens of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israeli territory.