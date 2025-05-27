Yemen's Houthis target Ben Gurion with Palestine-2 missile

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility on Tuesday for launching a “double military operation” targeting Israel, including a hypersonic ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion International Airport.

In an official statement, Ansarallah said they fired a “Palestine-2” hypersonic missile at the airport and a separate “Zolfiqar” ballistic missile at a strategic Israeli facility east of Yafa.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية مزدوجة استهدفت مطار اللد المسمى إسرائيليا مطار بن غوريون بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع فلسطين٢، وهدفا حيويا للعدو الصهيوني شرقي منطقة يافا المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي نوع "ذوالفقار". pic.twitter.com/KZsvhOeDOF — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) May 27, 2025

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military confirmed that it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen—the second such interception in less than 24 hours. Both projectiles were downed without triggering air raid sirens, and no casualties or damage were reported.

#عاجل اعترض سلاح الجو قبل قليل صاروخًا أطلق من اليمن. لم يتم تفعيل انذارات.كما اعترض سلاح الجو الليلة الماضية صاروخ آخر أطلق من اليمن. — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 27, 2025

The Houthis had previously claimed responsibility for multiple attacks targeting Israeli territory, including two strikes on Ben Gurion earlier this week, which led to temporary flight disruptions, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Haaretz criticized the government’s approach. “No country has succeeded in subduing the Yemenis—why should Israel be any different?” the newspaper wrote, warning that targeted assassinations and airstrikes would likely fail to deter a group deeply rooted in ideological belief.

This report was updated to include the Houthi statement claiming responsibility for the attacks.