Israeli airstrikes targets Yemen’s Sanaa Airport

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an Israeli attack targeted Sanaa international Airport in the capital of Yemen.

Houthis affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that Four airstrikes targeted the runway at Sanaa Airport and a Yemenia Airways plane.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the operation, stating that the attack destroyed the final aircraft still in use by the Houthis.

He added that Israeli forces would continue to target Yemeni ports, Sanaa airport and other strategic infrastructure used by the Houthi movement and its allies. “The Houthi terror organization will be under naval and aerial blockade,” Katz stated.

This is a breaking story…