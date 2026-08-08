Al-Nujaba Chief pushes military response to Saudi strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iran-aligned Harakat Al-Nujaba* Secretary-General Akram Al-Kaabi warned on Saturday against pursuing diplomacy with Saudi Arabia and renewed his call for a military response following strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites.

“Diplomacy with the Saudi regime is futile because it has been behind numerous plots targeting Iraq and its people,” Al-Kaabi said, adding that only an “appropriate military response” could hold Saudi Arabia accountable and honor the PMF members killed.

Earlier today, government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi said Iraqi security forces arrested three members of an unidentified armed faction allegedly preparing drone attacks outside Iraq. He said authorities seized advanced drones and linked the suspects to Iranian figures involved in drone operations, without identifying the intended targets. Meanwhile, Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri urged the PMF commanders to maintain a high level of readiness.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on August 7 it would postpone its planned response against Saudi Arabia and the United States after the expiry of a deadline it had set.

*Al-Nujaba, established by Akram Al-Kaabi in 2013 following his split from Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, operates under the PMF umbrella and has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States since 2019.