Israeli drone attack wounds two in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone strike injured two people in Lebanon’s Kfar Roummane, Nabatieh district, on Saturday, local media reported.

In Nabatieh, artillery intermittently shelled the Ali Al-Taher heights on the outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa and the area near Al-Dabsha hill overlooking Nabatieh, while an Israeli aircraft dropped explosives over Ali Al-Taher. Israeli Troops also entered Zawtar Al-Gharbiyah (designated as a pilot zone under the Lebanese-Israeli agreement), accompanied by armored vehicles and a bulldozer, and erected a new earthen barrier about 100 meters from the town square. An Israeli drone also carried out two strikes on Mayfadoun.

Israeli artillery hit a house, and troops opened machine-gun fire in Mais Al-Jabal, Marjaayoun district, while shelling fire continued targeting Al-Mansouri in Sour district.

The Lebanese Army said three soldiers sustained injuries, including one with moderate injuries, while dismantling unexploded ordnance in Nabatieh district.

إصابة ثلاثة عسكريين بجروح، أحدهم إصابتُه متوسطة، أثناء عملهم على تفكيك ذخائر غير منفجرة في بلدة زوطر الغربية - النبطية#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/XkoytesKeB — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) August 8, 2026

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed 4,335 people and wounded 12,273 others, including women and children, as of Aug. 7.