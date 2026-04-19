Israeli explosions rock Lebanese villages despite temporary ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel on Sunday carried out a series of explosions in southern Lebanon despite the recently signed 10-day ceasefire agreement with Beirut.

According to Lebanese media, the blasts hit the villages of Hanine, Naqoura, Khiam, and Bint Jbeil. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though extensive damage was documented.

تفجير منازل في بنت جبيل وتحليق مسيرة فوق مرجعيون https://t.co/KJKZHDWs88 — National News Agency (@NNALeb) April 18, 2026

The strikes came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that the fight against Hezbollah is not over.

The ceasefire took effect on April 16 following separate calls between US President Donald Trump, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Netanyahu. Under the arrangement, Israel retains the right to respond to imminent or ongoing threats, while Lebanon is required to take steps to prevent attacks by Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups.

No statement has been issued by the Lebanese government or the Lebanese Army regarding the Israeli new attacks.

Hezbollah noted that its commitment to the ceasefire remains conditional on full implementation, including in border areas. A source previously told Shafaq News that the group has urged residents who returned to southern Lebanon after the ceasefire to leave again, warning of potential retaliation over continued “Israeli violations.”

In a post on X, the Israeli Army stated that a force from Battalion 7106 was operating in the village of Kfarkela when a D9 engineering vehicle struck an explosive device allegedly planted by Hezbollah. One soldier was killed in the blast, while nine others were injured, bringing the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of military operations in Lebanon on March 2 to 14, with more than 650 others wounded to varying degrees.

מצורפת הודעת דובר צה"ל בנושא שמו של חלל צה"ל אשר הודעה נמסרה למשפחתו: https://t.co/ATNloT8Kgrבאירוע אתמול (ו') בו נפל רס״ב (מיל') ברק כלפון ז"ל, נפצעו שני לוחמים באורח בינוני ולוחם נוסף באורח קל.הלוחמים פונו לקבלת טיפול רפואי בבית החולים ומשפחותיהם עודכנו.מצורף קישור לאתר… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 18, 2026

The Israeli Army is continuing its investigation into the timing of the device’s placement, with initial assessments suggesting it was planted before the ceasefire and therefore not considered a violation.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health noted that 2,089 people have been killed and 6,762 injured in Israeli strikes across the country since March 2.