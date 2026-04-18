Opinion: KDP, PUK, and the fracturing of Kurdish political partnership in Iraq

Shafaq News

By Ali Hussein Feyli

Kurdistan Region is widely regarded, in many external assessments, as one of the Middle East's most notable federal experiments, not only because it rests on a constitutional framework within the Iraqi state, but also because of the growing geopolitical significance it has acquired through its geographic position and its role in security, energy, and regional and international relations.

Yet this experiment faced a complex political test in April 2026, when the question of electing a president in Baghdad transformed from a constitutional obligation concerning a sovereign office into an occasion that reopened latent tensions within the Kurdish house. It exposed the depth of divergence among the main Kurdish parties in their approaches to relations with Baghdad, and to the very concept of Kurdish representation within the Iraqi state.

The conflict between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) cannot be reduced to competition over positions. In one of its dimensions, it appears to reflect two parallel shifts: first, the declining effectiveness of the traditional consensus patterns that had governed the relationship between the two parties for years; and second, a changed political environment in Baghdad that has made the tools of influence and representation more complex and less subject to the old formulas.

From this perspective, the election of Nizar Amedi as President of the Republic was an indicator of a widening gap between two different political logics —one grounded in the balance of power and alliances inside Baghdad, the other in calculations of representation and electoral weight inside the Region. This divergence reveals that the legitimacy of presence in Baghdad no longer necessarily aligns with the legitimacy of the ballot box inside Iraqi Kurdistan.

To understand the PUK's behavior in this period, one can observe that the party treats Baghdad as a central arena for compensating for the limits of its numerical superiority inside the Region. Within this context, the contours of a distinct approach have emerged in the party's discourse and political practice —an approach that differs from the Jalal-era predecessor, and that can be described, analytically, as "Bafelism" (in reference to current PUK president Bafel Talabani), an approach that tends toward deepening ties with the center as a tool for consolidating political position and enhancing negotiating capacity, even if this occasionally produces tensions within the Kurdish arena.

This does not necessarily mean the PUK is abandoning the Kurdish national framework. It reflects, rather, a different assessment of the priorities of survival and influence. The party, under this logic, appears more inclined toward a reading that considers influence in Baghdad to be, at certain moments, more decisive than electoral dominance inside the Region —and that partnership with the center may grant it greater capacity to counterbalance the KDP's expansion.

The KDP, by contrast, approaches the presidency file from a different angle, one built on the premise that representation in Baghdad should reflect popular weight inside the Region. For the KDP, any formula that bypasses or diminishes the effect of electoral results constitutes a violation of the principle of political entitlement and opens the door to the continuation of understandings that are, in its view, no longer consistent with the shifts the Kurdish scene has undergone in recent years.

The KDP's insistence on this file is therefore tied to a broader question concerning the consolidation of an electoral legitimacy that it believes should be reflected in the structure of Kurdish representation at the federal level.

This logic collides in Baghdad with a different political reality: the Iraqi system is not managed according to electoral results inside the Region alone, but is governed also by a complex web of understandings, alliances, and interlocking interests: A formula that makes negotiating strength and the building of alignments more consequential than numerical superiority alone.

In this context —and given that the KDP's opponents in Baghdad outnumber its allies— KDP leader Masoud Barzani appeared to be managing this file as a dual defense of both party entitlement and national prestige, in an attempt to assert the legitimacy of the vote as an alternative to the traditional consensus arrangements that had governed this question for years.

The divergence coincided with the return of the Kirkuk file to the foreground, following rising controversy over the activation of a previously undisclosed agreement to rotate the governorship from the Kurdish component to the Turkmen component. The PUK describes this as the fulfillment of a commitment agreed upon two years ago; the KDP rejects it as a violation of voters' will and an extension of political understandings concluded outside the local context.

Read more: Kirkuk installs its first Turkmen Governor

The dispute between the two sides is risking expanding beyond Kirkuk itself —potentially adding to the rivalry a more sensitive dimension concerning the management of influence and balances in one of Iraq's most complex provinces.

Amid this tension, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani's role becomes significant by virtue of his position and his extensive relationships with the various Kurdish, Iraqi, and regional parties. His presence appears particularly important at a moment that requires open channels between the protagonists more than it requires further escalation.

Read more: Nechirvan Barzani: A quiet architect of Kurdish statecraft

Over the past years, Nechirvan Barzani's name has been associated with efforts to preserve a minimum level of communication between Erbil and Baghdad, and between the Kurdish parties themselves, which makes his role in this period a potential stabilizing factor, one capable of supporting containment of the crisis and tilting the balance toward a settlement logic.

Today, the Kurdistan Region appears to stand at an important crossroads because it comes at a moment of acute regional and Iraqi sensitivity, amid declining trust between the main parties and a growing sense that the old formulas are no longer sufficient to manage the rivalry or to guarantee a minimum of political understanding.

Real stability in the region, therefore, requires a delicate balance between the legitimacy of the ballot box —which the KDP emphasizes— and the political and military reality on the ground, which the PUK represents.

Ultimately, the current crisis does appear to be an expression of a deeper dilemma concerning the future of the Kurdish partnership inside the Region, and the shape of Kurdish presence in Baghdad in the coming period. If the main parties fail in rebuilding a minimum of mutual trust, the challenge will not be limited to managing the disagreement —it may extend to the very way the Kurdistan experiment itself is understood, and to the limits of its capacity to endure within an Iraqi and regional environment of extreme volatility.

This article was originally written in Arabic.