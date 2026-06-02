Iraq reviews traffic law despite lacking authority to cancel existing fines

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliament is moving forward with amendments to the Traffic Law, despite lacking the authority to cancel existing traffic fines or apply the changes retroactively, a lawmaker told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Mohammed Al-Khafaji said that parliament had completed the first reading of the proposed amendments and is expected to begin the second reading after the legislative recess. The draft includes proposals to reduce traffic fines, extend the period for paying half the fine, abolish the system of doubling penalties, and revise regulations governing driving licenses and vehicle sales and transfers. He noted that Iraq now has more than eight million vehicles, underscoring the need to update the legislation.

Under the draft amendment, paragraph (W) of Article 25 of Traffic Law No. 8 of 2019 would be replaced with a provision penalizing the operation of vehicles with tinted windows or curtains. Vehicles would be impounded until the tinting or curtains are removed, unless they have been approved by the Ministry of Interior in accordance with regulations issued by the interior minister and subject to applicable fees.

On May 25, Othman Al-Shaibani, a member of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), called for the cancellation of traffic fines, arguing that they have become an increasing financial burden on Iraqi households. According to the Ministry of Interior, Baghdad recorded 3.88 million traffic violations in 2025 and collected 161.9 billion Iraqi dinars (about $124.5 million) in fines, including 1.1 million violations detected through surveillance cameras.

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