UN General Assembly elects Iraq Vice President

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq secured the vice presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Iraq's election reflects the confidence it enjoys within the United Nations and the broader international community, the Foreign Ministry stated, citing the country's role in promoting South-South and trilateral cooperation and facilitating consensus among developing nations on key priorities within the organization.

The ministry indicated that Iraq intends to use the position to contribute to UN efforts aimed at achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, support initiatives to improve the efficiency of the General Assembly, and strengthen the country's role on the international stage.