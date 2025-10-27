The Kurdish spine of Iraq’s elections: Unity tested by division

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdish political arena stands at the heart of Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections set for November 11, 2025. With 301 Kurdish candidates among the 7,768 contenders approved nationwide, the Kurdistan Region once again forms the decisive spine in shaping Iraq’s political future.

The Region’s 46 out of 329 parliamentary seats — including 12 reserved for women — will not only determine Kurdish representation in Baghdad but also reveal whether Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah can overcome their enduring divisions to reassert a unified voice at the federal level.

Electoral Map: Provinces and Candidates

In Erbil Province, 108 candidates are competing for 16 seats, including one reserved for the Christian quota and four for women. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), chaired by Bafel Talabani, each field 30 candidates. They are followed by Helwest (the National Stance Movement) with 12, the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed-NGM) with eight, and the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), led by Salahuddin Bahauddin, with four. The Kurdistan Justice Group (KJG) also joins the race with a smaller list.

In Duhok Province, 58 candidates are contesting 12 seats, including one for the Christian community and three for women. The KDP again leads with 22 candidates, followed by the PUK, the New Generation, and the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party (KSDP), each with five. The KIU and KJG are both present, each fielding four candidates across the province.

Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja together have 135 candidates competing for 18 seats, including five reserved for women. In Al-Sulaymaniyah, both the PUK and KDP are fielding 36 candidates each, followed by Helwest with 18, New Generation with 12, and the People’s Front — led by former PUK co-chair Lahur Sheikh Jangi — with 11. The KIU is represented by eight candidates, while KJG’s participation remains limited.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know

KDP Strategy: Institutional Strength and Independent Path

According to KDP member Wafaa Mohammed Karim, candidate selection this time was entrusted to “a special committee that took into account competence, integrity, political experience, and academic qualifications.” Karim told Shafaq News that “the KDP’s political weight remains strongest in Erbil and Duhok, where it enjoys a wide base thanks to its years of administrative service and stability under its leadership of both governments.”

Another senior KDP member, Subhi al-Mandlawi, said the party “maintains historical depth both inside and outside the Region, and is expected to retain its leading position in Erbil and Duhok, while expanding influence in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja during the upcoming elections.” He confirmed that the KDP is contesting independently without declared alliances, yet voiced hope that “a unified Kurdish alliance will be revived after the elections to consolidate the Kurdish position in Baghdad.”

According to al-Mandlawi, “our candidates represent an academic and political elite. If Iraq were one electoral district, the Kurdistan Democratic Party would come first nationwide.”

PUK’s Counter Vision: Governance Philosophy and Regional Balance

The PUK, meanwhile, is pursuing a different strategy. Senior cadre Mahmoud Khoshnaw told Shafaq News that the party aims to bring about “a change in the philosophy of governance” through the ballot box and to create “a new political balance” inside the Region and in other Iraqi provinces.

He explained that the PUK’s strength lies in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk, with solid extensions in Erbil, Nineveh, and Diyala, adding that the party runs independently within the Region but cooperates with political partners in Nineveh, Saladin, and Baghdad as part of “a new vision rooted in national partnership with all components.”

Challengers and Alternatives: Islamists, Reformists, and Independents

While the KDP and PUK dominate the traditional landscape, other Kurdish forces see this election as an opportunity to challenge the duopoly. According to KIU leader Burhan Muzaffar Namq, the party’s candidates are distributed as follows: eight in Al-Sulaymaniyah (six men and two women), four in Erbil (three men and one woman), and four in Duhok (two men and two women).

Namq told Shafaq News that “the KIU possesses a strong organization, a conscious discourse, and a capable mindset for state management, making it the real alternative to the two dominant parties,” expecting the movement to secure seven seats in total — four in Al-Sulaymaniyah, two in Duhok, and one in Erbil — and predicted that “the real surprise will come in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Duhok, where the KIU’s chances have improved significantly this time.”

New Generation Under Pressure: Between Courts and Campaigns

The opposition New Generation Movement, led by Shaswar Abdulwahid, enters the race under legal and political pressure. Abdulwahid, who faces multiple court cases and allegations of corruption and tax evasion, remains a polarizing figure in Kurdish politics. His arrest in Al-Sulaymaniyah earlier this year and the subsequent court sentence have both galvanized supporters and unsettled moderates. To his followers, the cases represent political targeting; to critics, they reveal inconsistencies in his anti-establishment platform. Despite his legal troubles, New Generation retains influence in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s urban centers, where economic discontent and frustration with delayed salaries feed anti-establishment sentiment.

Political observers believe Abdulwahid’s trials could shape voting behavior in unexpected ways — producing either a sympathy wave or a credibility gap. His temporary absence from direct campaigning has pushed the movement to rely on a leadership board, testing its institutional discipline.

In parallel, Al-Sulaymaniyah’s political atmosphere remains tense following security frictions linked to Lahur Sheikh Jangi, whose People’s Front is running 11 candidates in the province. The unresolved episode of armed raids and political arrests in 2023 continues to shadow the PUK’s image and may fragment parts of its traditional base.

Read more: Iraq's 2025 elections: Five major Sunni alliances ignite the race

Controlled Competition, Fragile Unity

Independent Kurdish politician Yasin Aziz offered a broader reading of the situation, telling Shafaq News that competition among Kurdish parties is intense but still controlled, and will likely grow fiercer as election day approaches.

“The ballot box will redraw the Kurdish political map. The absence of pre-election alliances does not rule out post-election understandings. The Region’s interests demand that the two main parties — the KDP and the PUK — reach agreements afterward to unify their stance in Baghdad, especially on government formation and sovereign posts.”

Aziz believes the Kurdish bloc’s leverage in Baghdad remains significant, but warns that internal paralysis weakens its hand. Relations between Erbil and Baghdad, he noted, are “in a phase of cautious understanding,” as the federal government continues to delay budget transfers and salary disbursements.

Despite the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan pipeline under the supervision of the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), revenue control and payment scheduling remain disputed. These financial uncertainties have deep political repercussions, shaping public trust and voter behavior across the Region.

Governance Paralysis and Federal Parallels

The continued failure to form a new Kurdish government more than a year after the October 2024 Kurdish elections reflects a broader structural deadlock between the two ruling parties. Power-sharing disputes over ministerial portfolios and security control have eroded public confidence and underscored the need for a functional Kurdish consensus — one that can translate electoral strength into effective governance both regionally and federally.

Comparatively, the Kurdish political house today mirrors aspects of Iraq’s broader partisan pattern. Like the Shiite and Sunni blocs, it struggles with internal fragmentation, leadership rivalries, and shifting voter loyalties. Yet, it differs in the depth of institutional duality: while Shiite alliances dominate the federal core and Sunni parties concentrate on reconstruction agendas, the Kurdish front balances autonomy governance with dependency on Baghdad’s financial transfers. This makes cohesion, not ideology, its defining challenge.

If Kurdish parties emerge divided after November 11, Baghdad may once again exploit their rivalries to shape the next government’s formation. Conversely, a unified Kurdish bloc could reassert decisive leverage — as it did in previous parliamentary cycles — over key portfolios and federal negotiations.

Can the Kurdish Spine Hold?

Ultimately, the Kurdish spine of Iraq’s elections is being tested by its own vertebrae: competing parties, stalled governance, and an electorate weary of promises unmet. The outcome will determine whether the Region reclaims its role as a cohesive national player or remains trapped in parallel administrations and contested mandates.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Elections: Shiite giants clash for Soul of the House

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.