DoS: Hezbollah’s ceasefire agreement comes late due to military pressure

Shafaq News/ The US State Department (DoS) stated, on Tuesday, that Hezbollah's agreement to a ceasefire, without linking it to the Gaza conflict, came too late and was a result of being militarily pressured.

The department added, "We seek a diplomatic solution to the fighting in southern Lebanon but support Israel's right to strike Hezbollah's infrastructure."

It noted that "Hezbollah continues to refuse the implementation of Resolution 1701 and its withdrawal behind the Litani River."

The State Department emphasized, "Our position is that the Lebanese people should be able to break Hezbollah's grip on their country's resources."

The statement concluded by saying, "We are holding discussions with our allies in the region to explore ways for the full implementation of Resolution 1701."

Hezbollah deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem said, on Tuesday, that his movement supports efforts to reach a ceasefire for Lebanon, but for the first time omitted any mention of a Gaza truce deal as a pre-condition to halting the group's fire on Israel.

According to Reuters, Qassem said Hezbollah supported efforts by Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri to secure a halt to the fighting, which has escalated in recent weeks with Israeli ground incursions and the killing of some of Hezbollah's top leaders, including Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah."We support the political activity being led by Berri under the title of a ceasefire."

"In any case, after the issue of a ceasefire takes shape, and once diplomacy can achieve it, all of the other details can be discussed and decisions can be taken," he said. "If the enemy (Israel) continues its war, then the battlefield will decide," as per Reuters.

Hezbollah has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, marking the most intensive escalation since the 2006 war. Its arsenal is estimated at up to 100,000 missiles, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv.