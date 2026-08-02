Israeli army blasts echo across south Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military carried out a series of large explosions in southern Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese media outlets said.

Israeli forces detonated explosives in three successive blasts in the areas between Mshaa Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in Tyre district, with the explosions heard across large parts of southern Lebanon. Troops also set fire to olive groves in Yaroun, torched homes in the Mshaa area, and fired phosphorus shells toward Ali Al-Taher hill on the outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa.

قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تحرق بساتين الزيتون في بلدة يارون – قضاء بنت جبيل.#لبنان #الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/gdlWlHlL3j — الميادين لبنان - AL Mayadeen Lebanon (@mayadeenlebanon) August 2, 2026

The Lebanese Army said five soldiers sustained minor injuries in Kafra, Bint Jbeil district, while accompanying civilians in an army vehicle that was initially reported to have been targeted by Israeli forces, adding that “an inspection by a specialized unit determined that the explosion had been caused by a suspicious object.”

إلحاقًا بالبيان السابق المتعلق بإصابة خمسة عسكريين بجروح طفيفة، ونتيجة الكشف الذي أجرته الوحدة المختصة، تَبيّن أنّ الانفجار ناجم عن جسم مشبوه.تَجري المتابعة لكشف بقية التفاصيل.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/GMoG485QWg — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) August 2, 2026

Israeli military denied responsibility for the explosion, claiming available information indicated the explosive device had been planted by Hezbollah. It alleged the incident occurred outside the security zone in southern Lebanon, where its forces were not present.

מוקדם יותר היום, כלי רכב של צבא לבנון עלה על מטען בדרום לבנון. כתוצאה מהפיצוץ, חמישה חיילים של צבא לבנון נפצעו.לאחר בדיקה ובניגוד לטענות, ניתן לאשר כי לא מדובר במטען של צה"ל.על פי המידע שיש בידי צה"ל, עולה כי מדובר במטען של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה.האירוע התרחש במרחב כפרא, מחוץ… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 2, 2026

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from the Israeli attacks had reached 4,333, with 12,250 others wounded since March 2.