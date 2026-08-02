Israeli army blasts echo across south Lebanon

Israeli army blasts echo across south Lebanon
2026-08-02T21:15:18+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military carried out a series of large explosions in southern Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese media outlets said.

Israeli forces detonated explosives in three successive blasts in the areas between Mshaa Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in Tyre district, with the explosions heard across large parts of southern Lebanon. Troops also set fire to olive groves in Yaroun, torched homes in the Mshaa area, and fired phosphorus shells toward Ali Al-Taher hill on the outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa.

The Lebanese Army said five soldiers sustained minor injuries in Kafra, Bint Jbeil district, while accompanying civilians in an army vehicle that was initially reported to have been targeted by Israeli forces, adding that “an inspection by a specialized unit determined that the explosion had been caused by a suspicious object.”

Israeli military denied responsibility for the explosion, claiming available information indicated the explosive device had been planted by Hezbollah. It alleged the incident occurred outside the security zone in southern Lebanon, where its forces were not present.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from the Israeli attacks had reached 4,333, with 12,250 others wounded since March 2.

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