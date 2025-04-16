Suspects detained over rockets fired from Lebanon in March

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Lebanon’s army announced the arrest of several suspects linked to two rocket attacks launched from the country’s south toward Israel in March.

In a statement, the Lebanese Armed Forces said those detained included both Lebanese and Palestinian nationals. Raids were carried out in multiple areas, during which security forces also seized the vehicle and equipment used in the attacks.

The rockets were launched on March 22 and March 28 from locations in the Nabatieh region, north of the Litani River. No group has claimed responsibility.

Hezbollah denied involvement at the time, issuing a statement saying it had “no connection” to the rocket fire and remained committed to the ceasefire agreement.

The March 22 attack triggered Israeli airstrikes on several southern Lebanese towns, killing two people and injuring dozens, according to local officials.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz later warned of broader retaliation, saying Israel would “hold the Lebanese government accountable for any attacks originating from its territory.”

Israel continues to launch daily strikes on Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024. Authorities report near-daily attacks on residential areas, calling them “violations” of UN Security Council Resolution1701.