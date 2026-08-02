Infantino faces FIFA revolt after investment crisis

Shafaq News- Zurich

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is facing a potential leadership challenge as Council members seek an emergency meeting over US national team player Folarin Balogun’s disciplinary ruling, with the revolt strengthened by the collapse of his $20 billion tournament investment plan.

The Guardian reported that more than 10 members of FIFA’s 37-seat Council had backed demands for an independent review of the decision that allowed the US striker to continue playing at the World Cup. Nineteen signatures are required to force an emergency meeting.

The challenge began over the Balogun case but expanded into a wider dispute over Infantino’s governance after FIFA abandoned its proposed private-investment venture amid opposition from UEFA, Concacaf, the Asian Football Confederation and senior officials inside the organization.

Balogun Ruling

Balogun was sent off during the United States’ round-of-32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 and faced a one-match suspension for the last-16 tie against Belgium.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed that he contacted Infantino and asked FIFA to review the case. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee subsequently found Balogun guilty but placed his one-match ban on a one-year probationary period, allowing him to play against Belgium.

FIFA maintained that the committee acted independently and that Infantino had no role in its ruling. Council members are nevertheless demanding an external review and could reportedly seek his resignation if he refuses.

The Norwegian Football Federation also questioned the process, while a complaint submitted to the International Olympic Committee alleged that Infantino’s relationship with Trump breached political-neutrality requirements.

Investment Fallout

Pressure increased after FIFA abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise, which would have sold private investors minority stakes in a company managing the commercial and operational business of the World Cup and other tournaments.

The plan collapsed within days after UEFA’s 55 associations unanimously rejected it, Concacaf opposed the process and the AFC demanded greater legal, financial and governance scrutiny.

Resistance also reached FIFA’s leadership. Senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned and described the proposal as a poor deal for football, while Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour accused FIFA’s leadership of misleading staff.

UEFA subsequently stated that FIFA’s current leadership had lost its confidence, declared that “no option should be off the table” and demanded accountability for the failed venture. It did not formally call for Infantino’s resignation.

Paths To A Challenge

An emergency Council meeting would not automatically remove Infantino but could compel him to answer questions over the Balogun decision and the wider governance crisis.

An Extraordinary FIFA Congress could be triggered by requests from 43 of the organization’s 211 member associations. Infantino could also face a rival in the presidential election scheduled for March 18, 2027, with the nomination deadline set for November 18.

Concacaf President Victor Montagliani and AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, who narrowly lost to Infantino in 2016, have been discussed as potential challengers, although neither has declared a candidacy.

Infantino remains strongly positioned. The Guardian reported that he had received more than 200 letters supporting his re-election, while the Confederation of African Football, Conmebol and the Qatar Football Association continue to back him.