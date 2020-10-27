FIFA President Infantino test positive for COVID-19

Shafaq news/ FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, global soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Swiss national is experiencing mild symptoms and will self-isolate for at least the next 10 days, FIFA said in a statement. Those who have come in contact with Infantino over the past few days had been informed about the situation so they could "take the necessary steps."

Although Infantino has limited his travel due to the pandemic, he did attend a ceremony at the White House in Washington last month to mark the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

His case comes amid a surge in cases in Switzerland and other areas of Europe.



