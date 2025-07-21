Lebanese Army reinforces Southern border after Israeli incursion

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanon’s army reinforced its deployment in the southern town of Rmeish, near the border with Israel, after Israeli military vehicles breached the border fence and conducted earthmoving operations inside Lebanese territory.

“Various Israeli military vehicles breached the technical fence and carried out earthmoving activities in the outskirts of Rmeish town, a blatant violation of UN Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement,” the Lebanese Armed Forces said in a statement.

The army responded by increasing its presence in the area. A patrol from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was dispatched to document the breach.

According to the army, the Israeli forces withdrew behind the border following UNIFIL’s arrival.

اجتازت آليات هندسية وعسكرية مختلفة تابعة للعدو الإسرائيلي السياج التقني وعزمت على تنفيذ أعمال تجريف في خراج بلدة رميش - بنت جبيل، في انتهاك فاضح للقرار ١٧٠١ واتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.على أثر ذلك، عزز الجيش انتشاره في المنطقة في مواجهة العدو، وحضرت دورية من قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة… pic.twitter.com/NehohOlkQr — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) July 20, 2025

Just days earlier, the Lebanese army warned of ongoing Israeli encroachments on national sovereignty.

يواجه لبنان في المرحلة الراهنة مجموعة من الظروف الاستثنائية، أبرزها استمرار الاعتداءات وانتهاكات السيادة الوطنية من جانب العدو الإسرائيلي، إضافةً إلى تحديات حفظ الأمن في الداخل وضبط الحدود، فضلًا عن التطورات المعقدة في المنطقة.إنّ الجيش لن يسمح بأي إخلال بالأمن أو مساس بالسلم… pic.twitter.com/Dy9CGPqRw0 — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) July 18, 2025

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006 following the Israel–Lebanon war, mandates the cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, and the deployment of the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers south of the Litani River. It also bans the presence of any armed groups in the area other than Lebanese state forces.

Since a US-brokered ceasefire was implemented on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities have recorded approximately 4,000 Israeli violations, which they say have led to at least 232 deaths and more than 530 injuries. Israel also continues to occupy five military outposts in southern Lebanon, despite agreeing to withdraw under the ceasefire terms.

In June 2025, US Special Envoy Tom Barrack introduced a diplomatic proposal to Lebanese officials that included the disarmament of Hezbollah, cessation of Israeli airstrikes, Israeli withdrawal from occupied positions, and an accompanying economic aid package.

While Lebanon has not issued an official response, Barrack is currently in Beirut and scheduled to meet with senior Lebanese leaders later today to discuss the initiative.