Security forces raid former PM al-Sudani’s brother’s home

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security forces raided the Baghdad home of Abbas Shia al-Sudani, brother of former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and recovered 29 pieces of gold or silver, five watches, an assortment of prayer beads, and 10 million Iraqi dinars (about 7,600 dollars), a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Hours earlier, Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity, the country's anti-corruption authority, denied that any of its teams had carried out the search and dismissed claims to that effect circulating on social media as false. It did not say whether any other body had conducted a search operation.

The source said “a force responsible for security” in the capital's Kadhimiya district conducted the raid in coordination with the intelligence branch of the army's Second Division and the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency, and that the seized items were handed to the Kadhimiya police station.

Alongside the gold, watches and cash, the source said, investigators recovered two dozen sets of prayer beads of undetermined type, a tablet computer and a used mobile phone.

A federal police detachment remained at the property pending its handover to the Federal Commission of Integrity, according to the source.

Read more: Iraqi authorities detain 31 in weekly corruption cases