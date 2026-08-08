$90K ransom frees two Kurdish men in Syria

$90K ransom frees two Kurdish men in Syria
2026-08-08T20:15:04+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

Two Kurdish men were released after their families paid $90,000 to kidnappers who had abducted them in the countryside of Ras Al-Ain, Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

The families secured their release without assistance or intervention from any other party. The kidnappers had initially demanded $600,000, or $300,000 for each man.

The two men were abducted on July 21 while at their workplace in Al-Hasakah countryside. Around seven armed men seized them at gunpoint, forced them into a vehicle, and took them to an unknown location.

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