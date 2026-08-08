Iraq, Egypt push trilateral cooperation with Jordan
2026-08-08T21:34:50+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq and Egypt called for continued support for the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Jordan to advance economic integration, development, and shared prosperity, Iraq's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed in a phone call strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional developments and issues of mutual interest.