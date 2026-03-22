Iraq’s FM discusses war, diplomacy in calls with Oman, Turkiye, Egypt

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed ways to end the war in the region and strengthen Arab diplomatic efforts with his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi in a phone call, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the two sides reviewed developments in the ongoing conflict and its impact on regional stability, including the situation in the Gulf, and discussed preparations for the upcoming virtual meeting of Arab League foreign ministers.

In a separate call, Hussein exchanged views with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on regional security developments and efforts to ease tensions. He also briefed Fidan on the security situation in Baghdad following the attack targeting the headquarters of the Iraqi Intelligence Service.

Hussein also spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty about preparations for the upcoming Arab League foreign ministers’ meeting, stressing the need for a broad agenda that reflects the scale of regional challenges. He reviewed the status of diplomatic missions in Baghdad and highlighted the economic impact of ongoing conflicts on both Iraq and Egypt.

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