Fuad Hussein discusses Syria’s stability with Egyptian, Jordanian, and Turkish counterparts

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein emphasized the need for intensified regional and international efforts to ensure Syria's stability and territorial integrity during phone calls with his Egyptian, Jordanian, and Turkish counterparts.

According to statements from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone conversation with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty. The two ministers expressed deep concern over these developments, reaffirming Iraq and Egypt's consistent position in supporting the Syrian state.

“The two ministers underscored the gravity of jeopardizing security and stability in Syria, and its impact on the situation in the entire region, indicating the need to intensify regional and international efforts to ensure the stability of Syria and the integrity of its territories,” the statement added.

In a separate statement, Hussein spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi. The two ministers reiterated their full support for Syria, emphasizing the importance of preserving Syria's security, stability, and the safety of its people.

The statement continued, “Both sides emphasized the need to continue communication and coordination regarding regional issues in a way that contributes to achieving security and stability and enhancing cooperation between the two brotherly countries.”

In a third statement, the Iraqi Foreign Minister discussed recent developments in Syria with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. The two ministers exchanged views on the current situation, agreeing that the complex circumstances in Syria must not pose a threat to regional security and stability.

The statement concluded, “The two ministers underlined the importance of continuing consultations and following up on developments jointly while working to coordinate stances to address regional challenges.”