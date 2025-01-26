Iraqi, Turkish FMs discuss security, economy, and regional stability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan convened, on Sunday, in Baghdad to discuss critical regional issues.

Fidan arrived today in Baghdad for an official visit aimed at bolstering bilateral relations.

During a joint press conference, Minister Hussein remarked, “Relations between Iraq and Turkiye are strong, and we are working on further developing them, particularly following President Erdogan's recent visit to Baghdad.”

The discussions encompassed a wide range of topics, including security, economic and political cooperation, as well as the regional situation, particularly in Syria.

“We discussed the presence of ISIS terrorists along the border and agreed on holding multiple meetings to address regional security challenges and counter-terrorism efforts,” Hussein noted.

Hussein also emphasized the importance of maintaining open communication with the new administration in Damascus to address shared concerns.

Minister Fidan described Iraq-Turkiye relations as "strategic," stressing that Iraq’s security and stability are vital for the region and directly impact Turkiye. “We are committed to the implementation of the Development Road project and aim to contribute to Iraq’s development efforts,” Fidan said.

Fidan also underscored the importance of security coordination, particularly in combating ISIS and addressing the activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). He added, “Regional disputes must not compromise the security of either nation.”

This is Fidan’s third trip to Iraq. In August 2023, he met with officials in Baghdad and Erbil to discuss outstanding bilateral issues, particularly in the security domain. Additionally, he was a part of the delegation accompanying President Erdogan during his visit to Iraq in April 2024, which resulted in the signing of 27 agreements and memoranda of understanding.