Turkish FM arrives in Baghdad for official visit

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for an official visit.

Fidan is scheduled to meet with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and other senior officials to discuss bilateral issues and relations.

On Friday, Turkish political analyst Gok Oglo told Shafaq News about the need for enhanced intelligence coordination between Iraq and Turkiye to counter the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Oglo noted, “Fidan’s visit aims to align efforts, and it is likely that he will not only visit Baghdad but also Erbil, as Turkiye seeks a ‘total war’ against the PKK in northern Syria, requiring coordination with Baghdad first and then Erbil.”

The talks will also touch on Syrian dossier, Development Road project, and follow-up on agreements signed during Fidan’s last visit to Iraq.

Notably, Turkish FM joined President Erdogan’s April 2024 visit to Baghdad and Erbil, where 27 agreements were signed between Iraq and Turkiye.