Behind the scenes of Fidan’s Baghdad visit: key insights from sources

Shafaq News/ Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s recent visit to Iraq focused on key security, economic, and political issues, a senior Iraqi government source told Shafaq News.

The source confirmed that the discussions underscored both nations' commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional challenges. At the core of the talks, the senior source highlighted the importance of security cooperation, particularly in border areas. Both sides agreed to establish joint security committees to assess conditions in key regions. Fidan emphasized the direct connection between Iraq’s stability and Turkiye’s security, stating, "As Iraq enjoys security and stability, Turkiye also enjoys them. Our shared goal is to ensure the prosperity of both nations."

He also noted that the discussions covered the ongoing threat of ISIS near the Syrian border, as well as Turkiye’s concerns over the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Ankara views as a destabilizing factor due to their control over ISIS detainee camps. Fidan reiterated Turkiye’s strong stance against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), urging Iraq to adopt a firmer position. He said, "We must destroy Daesh and the PKK with all our resources. The fight against terrorism should be a joint effort."

The talks, according to the senior Iraqi government source, also extended to economic cooperation and regional development. Fidan met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to discuss the implementation of agreements already signed between the two countries. Emphasizing Turkiye’s commitment to these agreements, Fidan remarked, "We are committed to strengthening cooperation between Turkiye and Iraq in all sectors, and we look forward to implementing the agreements signed during President Erdoğan’s upcoming visit."

Iraq reportedly raised the issue of water rights, pressing for adherence to international agreements governing water flows from Turkiye. Economic collaboration was another priority, with Turkiye expressing interest in developing large-scale industrial cities in Iraq. A key discussion point was the Development Road project, which aims to enhance Iraq’s role as a regional trade hub. Fidan commented, "Turkiye fully supports Iraq’s Development Road initiative, which will transform the region’s trade and connectivity," underscoring the potential to expand trade, which has already reached $20 billion.

As the discussions concluded, both sides stressed the importance of de-escalating regional conflicts, particularly in Syria, and maintaining diplomatic efforts to ensure stability. Iraq also raised concerns about extraditing individuals wanted for corruption and terrorism, including those with Interpol red notices currently residing in Turkiye.

On the other hand, Fidan also met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, where the focus was on economic and security cooperation. Fidan reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to strengthening ties with the region, stating, "We seek to enhance economic and security ties with the Kurdistan Region, ensuring a stable and prosperous future for our peoples." The source added that the talks reflected mutual interests in fostering stability and expanding economic opportunities, reinforcing the broader cooperation framework between Ankara and Erbil.