PM Barzani, Turkiye’s former PM discuss strengthening ties between Erbil and Ankara

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met, on Sunday, the former Turkish Prime Minister, and head of Future Party, Ahmet Davutoglu.

According to Barzani’s media office, the discussion focused “on strengthening ties between Turkiye and the Kurdistan Region and addressing recent developments in Iraq and the broader region.”

The Kurdish prime minister expressed the Kurdistan Region’s desire to enhance relations with Turkiye across various sectors, while Davutoglu stressed “the significant role of the Kurdistan Region,” calling for stronger ties between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by the Turkish Consul General in Erbil, Erman Topcu.