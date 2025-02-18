PM Barzani, Turkish envoy discuss resuming Kurdistan oil exports

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Berris Ekinci, and her accompanying delegation to discuss the resumption of oil exports.

According to a statement by the PM’s office, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in trade and energy sectors. Both sides agreed on “the need to start exporting Kurdistan Region oil through Ceyhan dam [Port], especially after the approval of the federal budget law by the council of representatives, regarding the cost of exporting and transporting Kurdish oil.”

The Kurdistan Region has incurred losses exceeding $19 billion due to the suspension of oil exports.

Both sides also discussed the changes and developments in Syria stressing the need to “protect the security and stability of Syria and handling the rights of the Kurdish nation and all its organizations,” the statement added.