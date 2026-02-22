Canberra reiterates rejection of repatriating ISIS-linked families

Shafaq News- Canberra/ Damascus

Australia on Sunday denied reports that it is preparing to repatriate families linked to ISIS held in the Roj camp in northeastern Syria.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told ABC News that a Sunday Telegraph report alleging coordination with state authorities on a return operation is inaccurate. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese previously said that the government does not support the return of nationals detained in Syria over alleged ISIS ties and confirmed that anyone who reenters in breach of Australian law would face prosecution.

Under Australian law, ISIS is listed as a terrorist organization. Membership carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, and dual nationals involved with the group may lose citizenship.

Around 34 Australian women and children were briefly released from the Roj camp on Monday before returning due to technical complications. Despite political objections, they are expected to travel to Damascus ahead of any potential onward transfer.

Roj camp, in the Derik area of northeastern Syria, is the second-largest facility for families linked to ISIS after Al-Hol in Hasakah province. Camp authorities report that it holds 2,201 individuals from about 40 countries.