USD/IQD exchange rates slip in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 152,600 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 152,700 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,000 dinars and bought it at 152,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,750 dinars and buying prices at 152,650 dinars.