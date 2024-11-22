Leader Barzani addresses regional security issues with former Turkish FM

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) leader, Masoud Barzani, and former Turkish Foreign Minister, Ahmet Davutoglu, discussed ongoing events in the Middle East and terrorist threats.

A statement from Barzani's residence stated that the meeting was on the sidelines of the Fifth Conference on Security and Peace held at the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok.

During the meeting, they “exchanged views on the latest developments and challenges facing the Middle East, particularly addressing terrorist threats and measures to strengthen peace and security in the region.”