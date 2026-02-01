Iran conditions future nuclear deal on sanctions relief and enrichment rights

Shafaq News– Tehran/ Washington

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted on Sunday that negotiations with the United States over reaching a nuclear agreement are progressing, praising the role of Tehran’s neighboring countries in keeping the dialogue alive.

Speaking with CNN, Araghchi stressed that Iran expects US sanctions to be lifted and its right to continue uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes to be respected. He also urged that talks should avoid “impossible things,” such as dismantling the country’s missile program.

A senior US official previously confirmed to Axios that the US administration is open to direct talks with Tehran, noting that Turkiye, Egypt, and Qatar are arranging a meeting next week in Ankara.

Despite expressing limited trust in the United States as a negotiating partner, Araghchi maintained that a fair and balanced agreement could be reached within a short timeframe, warning that failure to do so could carry serious consequences. “War would be disastrous for all sides,” he added, cautioning that US military bases across the region would be targeted in the event of conflict and that the fallout could extend beyond Iran’s borders.

The remarks coincided with reaffirmations of Iran’s resolve by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who vowed to counter what he framed as US harassment, reinforcing the country’s steadfast stance. Pointing to Iran’s strategic advantages, including its oil, gas, and mineral resources and its geographic position, he accused the United States of seeking dominance over the country, drawing parallels with the era of the ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. “The US wants to swallow Iran, but the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic will prevent that,” Khamenei posted on X.

Iran possesses numerous attractions: Its oil, gas, rich minerals, and geographic location are attractive. The US wants to seize control of this country just as they controlled it before. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 1, 2026

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic predicted a US military strike on Iran within 48 hours, describing such an attack as “inevitable.” US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened military action against Iran, urging Tehran to negotiate over its nuclear and missile programs. Iran, however, has warned that any US strike, whether limited or wide‑scale, would be treated as an“all‑out war.”

Read more: Washington holds back: Calculated pressure, notwar, shapes US policy toward Iran