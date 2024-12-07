Iraq warns of "refugee crisis" amid Syrian escalation, supports "political solution"

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024 in Qatar

During the meeting, Hussein warned of "severe consequences and a refugee crisis" resulting from the escalating conflict in Syria, expressing Baghdad's support for a "comprehensive political solution" in the war-torn country.

According to a statement, the ministers discussed current regional developments, focusing on the situation in Syria, and exchanging views on the latest updates and the associated challenges.

"Both sides emphasized the gravity of the situation in Syria and its direct impacts on both Iraq and Turkiye."

Minister Hussein stressed that "the security and political stability of Syria is a priority for Iraq," highlighting that Iraq and Turkiye play active roles in offering suitable solutions to the Syrian crisis and discussed several elements that could contribute to achieving this goal.

The ministers agreed that the ongoing escalation could lead to uncontrollable consequences in the future, expressing their concern over the worsening "humanitarian tragedy" in Syria.

Minister Hussein warned that the continuation of armed conflict would lead to further "tragedies and internal displacement, potentially exacerbating the refugee crisis in neighboring countries."

Both ministers underscored the importance of reaching a comprehensive political solution that serves Syria's interests and its people, ensuring stability in the entire region.

In this context, they discussed the next steps "requiring high-level coordination between Iraq and Turkiye, as well as enhancing cooperation with key players involved in the Syrian issue."

"They agreed to work jointly to propose wise and practical initiatives aimed at achieving a settlement that satisfies all parties, preserves Syria's unity and independence, and ensures the safety of its territory."

Over the past 10 days, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, has conducted unprecedented military operations in northwestern Syria, marking a notable escalation in the conflict.

On November 27, 2024, HTS, in coordination with Turkish-backed factions, launched a surprise attack on government-held areas in northern Aleppo, resulting in the blockade of the critical Damascus-Aleppo M5 highway.

HTS announced control over vital sites in Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama, capturing numerous government soldiers. Despite intensified airstrikes, HTS and its allies have maintained control over these strategic locations, causing significant collapses in the Syrian regime's defenses in Homs.