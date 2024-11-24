Turkiye signals openness to Iraq’s mediation with Syria, seeks trilateral dialogue

Shafaq News/ Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed Turkiye’s willingness to participate in Iraq’s mediation efforts to improve relations between Ankara and Damascus, proposing a trilateral meeting involving Turkiye, Syria, and Iraq to address shared concerns.

"Turkiye, Syria, and Iraq share land borders and must come together, as in the past, to discuss issues in a more structured and systematic way," Fidan stated during a press conference, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to secure borders, combat terrorism, and curb arms smuggling.

Relations between Turkiye and Syria have deteriorated sharply since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011. The conflict prompted Turkiye to adopt a firm stance against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, offering support to opposition groups and conducting military interventions in northern Syria. Ankara has also established a "safe zone" in northern Syria, stationing Turkish troops and carrying out cross-border operations against militants it views as threats to its national security.

The war also triggered an influx of Syrian refugees into Turkiye. According to the Turkish Presidency of Migration Management (PMM), Syrians account for 3.1 million of the 4.4 million refugees and foreign residents registered in the country.

Amid strained ties, rapprochement efforts have seen limited progress. Moscow, a key mediator, launched a normalization initiative in December 2022, with senior Syrian and Turkish officials, including defense and foreign ministers and intelligence chiefs, engaged in the Russia-mediated talks.

The most recent round of discussions, held in Moscow with the participation of Iran, collapsed in May 2023. Iraq later, has stepped in to lead new efforts to bridge the divide, with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani actively working to facilitate reconciliation, but major obstacles remain.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July expressed willingness to invite Al-Assad for talks. This followed Al-Assad's statement in June that Damascus was open to initiatives aimed at restoring ties, provided they “respected Syria's sovereignty and included commitments to combat terrorism.”

Syrian officials have consistently demanded Turkiye withdraw its troops from northern Syria as a prerequisite for dialogue. Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler in June signaled Ankara's readiness to consider withdrawal under specific conditions. Yet, Al-Assad has maintained that any talks with Erdogan must focus on Turkiye's alleged support for “terrorism and the removal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.”

Erdogan, for his part, has shown optimism about restoring ties, stressing the importance of normalizing relations for peace and stability. Earlier this month, he reiterated his hope for a meeting with Al-Assad to "put bilateral relations on the right track." He stressed the need for Syria to acknowledge the reality of its displaced citizens abroad and to foster a conducive environment for reconciliation.