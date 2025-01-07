Kurdistan Region's PM meets Turkish Foreign Minister

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of his official visit to Turkiye.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the discussion centered on “strengthening bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, as well as addressing the latest developments in Iraq and the broader region.”

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Ankara, earlier today for an official visit aimed at addressing a range of important issues, including energy cooperation in oil and gas sectors, security and counterterrorism efforts, economic ties to boost trade and investment, and the situation in Syria.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior officials.