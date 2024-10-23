President Nechirvan Barzani condemns attack on Turkish defense company TUSAŞ in Ankara

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani condemned the attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) defense company in the capital Ankara’s Kahraman Kazan district.

On X, Barzani stated, "I condemn today’s terrorist attack in Ankara. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and I wish a swift recovery to the injured. We stand in full solidarity with the people and government of Turkiye against terrorism."

The attack claimed the lives of five and injured 22 others.

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that an attack had targeted TUSAŞ, resulting in casualties and injuries.

Following the attack, explosions and gunfire were reported at the company's facilities, prompting the immediate deployment of security forces, firefighters, and medical teams to the area.

On X, Yerlikaya revealed that two armed assailants were "neutralized" in the assault.

Yerlikaya strongly condemned the "heinous" attack, urging citizens to rely only on official statements for accurate information.