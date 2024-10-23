Turkish Interior Minister confirms death toll in armed attack on Ankara aerospace company

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the final death toll from the armed attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) in Ankara.

Yerlikaya stated on X that two armed assailants were killed in the attack on TUSAŞ facilities in the Kahraman Kazan district of Ankara. The attack also claimed the lives of three individuals and injured 14 others, some critically.

Condemning the "heinous" attack, Yerlikaya urged citizens to rely solely on official sources for information.

Earlier in the day, Yerlikaya had reported the attack, which resulted in multiple casualties.

Following the attack, explosions and gunfire were heard at the company's facilities. Security forces, firefighters, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.