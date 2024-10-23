Iraqi Embassy in Ankara condemns armed attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara condemned the armed attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).

In a statement, the embassy denounced the "terrorist attack," reaffirming Iraq's firm stance against all forms of terrorism and extremism. It also expressed solidarity with the Turkish government and people, offering Iraq’s readiness to assist in mitigating the effects of the tragic incident.

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the attack on TUSAŞ, which resulted in casualties and injuries. Explosions and gunfire were reported at the company's facilities, prompting the deployment of security forces, firefighters, and medical teams.

Yerlikaya later announced that two attackers were neutralized in the assault, which also claimed the lives of five and injured 22 others. He condemned the "heinous" act and urged citizens to rely solely on official sources for accurate information.