KRI President Barzani holds "productive dialogue" with Turkish FM Fidan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani revealed some details about meetings he held in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

President Barzani wrote on X, “Another fruitful meeting with my friends, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Mr. Ibrahim Kalin today in Ankara.” He added, “We shared views on a variety of issues of mutual interests and concerns.”

Barzani further met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “I am delighted to have met with President Erdogan once again in Ankara,” he said on X, adding, “Our discussions covered a range of issues, including enhancing regional stability and further strengthening the ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Turkiye.”

Earlier today, President Barzani arrived in Ankara for an official visit. Upon his arrival, he met with Turkish FM Fidan.

Details of the agenda were disclosed on Tuesday by Dilshad Shahab, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency who announced that “the two sides will engage in discussions regarding the advancement of Turkiye’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the recent developments in the wider region, while also sharing perspectives on other issues of mutual interest.”